(Bloomberg) -- Fixing improperly installed electrical components on Boeing Co. 737 Max jets will be “pretty straightforward,” the top U.S. aviation regulator told lawmakers Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which has been working with Boeing on finalizing the components’ repair requirements, is attempting to determine the “root cause” that led to the flaw, Administrator Steve Dickson told the transportation subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee in a virtual hearing in Washington.

The electrical issue has led to the temporary grounding of more than 100 Max aircraft around the world, including 71 in the U.S. The FAA will order repairs once it and Boeing have finalized instructions to airlines.

Dickson told lawmakers he has “absolute confidence” in the safety of the Max. The electrical problems are the latest to hit the plane, which was grounded for 18 months following two fatal accidents due in part to a separate flaw in a flight-control system.

The FAA has been closely monitoring safety data and incidents on Boeing’s best-selling jet since the FAA lifted its earlier grounding in November. “It is performing as well or better overall than any other airplane out there in the system right now,” Dickson said.

