(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max jetliner completed a round of test flights with European air-safety regulators, taking another step toward a return to the skies.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will now evaluate data from the trips, it said in a statement Friday. The body, based in Cologne, Germany, performed the flights from Vancouver, near Boeing’s Seattle-area operations, to get around coronavirus-related U.S. travel curbs.

“As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analyzing the data and other information gathered during the flights,” it said in the release.

The European flight tests follow similar assessments conducted by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada. Travel restrictions caused by the pandemic have contributed to delays in recertifying the Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Both accidents were tied to a safety feature that malfunctioned and repeatedly commanded the jets to dive.

Boeing has said it aims to return the single-aisle plane to service in the fourth quarter, provided it clears the final regulatory hurdles.

EASA’s backing is seen as key to gaining global support for the jet, after the Max crisis dented the FAA’s reputation as the leader in air safety. Regulators in the United Arab Emirates, for example, are likely to follow along without conducting their own flight tests should U.S. and European officials clear the plane for commercial use, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Restoring Cash Flow

EASA said last month that while Boeing still had some final actions to close off, the agency deemed the overall maturity of the redesign sufficient for flight tests. The hands-on trips are required for regulators to validate the aircraft’s new design. Neither EASA nor the FAA have said when they may sign off on the Max’s commercial return.

For Boeing, restoring the cash flow provided by its most popular jet has taken on added significance after the planemaker disclosed manufacturing issues that have slowed production of its other major cash-generating jetliner, the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing has built about 450 Max models during the grounding and has targeted delivery of more than half of those in the first 12 months after re-certification.

While the pandemic has slowed the process to re-certify the Max, it’s also slammed jet demand. Boeing this year tallied more than 400 cancellations of 737 Max orders, while bagging its first new contracts for the plane last month.

The FAA concluded three days of certification test flights with the model on July 1. Transport Canada finished its flight tests Aug. 27.

A separate evaluation of how pilots react to the updated aircraft systems, which will be used to establish new training standards, will take place next week at London’s Gatwick airport. The group, called the Joint Operations Evaluation Board, is overseen by regulators from Canada, Europe, Brazil and the U.S.

