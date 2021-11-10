(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. said in a court filing it reached a settlement to compensate the families of victims of the Ethiopian Air 737 Max jet that crashed in 2019.

The aircraft maker, which was sued by the families, “admits and stipulates to its liability for the compensatory damages,” and that “the measure and elements of plaintiffs’ damages” will be determined under Illinois law, according to the proposed agreement, which was filed Wednesday in a federal court in Chicago. No dollar amount was specified.

“The defendant, Boeing, has admitted it produced an airplane that had an unsafe condition that was a proximate cause of plaintiff’s compensatory damages caused by the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident,” according to the filing.

