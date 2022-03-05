(Bloomberg) --

Boeing Co. plans to increase monthly production of its 737 Max planes to about 47 by the end of 2023, Reuters reported, citing two people it didn’t identify.

The aircraft manufacturer had been producing 27 of the 737 Max jets a month as of January and is on track to produce 31 of the aircraft per month this year, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said during a January earnings conference call.

Boeing is seeking to bounce back from the global grounding of the 737 Max, a single-aisle jet that was involved in two fatal crashes. Orders have been pouring in, helping the company to trim losses, even as US regulators tighten oversight.

The planemaker declined to comment on its production targets, Reuters said. The plans to nearly double production could change due to supply chain constraints and other factors, Reuters reported, citing a third person it also didn’t identify.

