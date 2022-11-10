Boeing Anti-Aircraft System Part of New US Arms Package to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a package of weapons and vehicles drawn from US stocks valued at as much as $400 million, including Boeing Co.’s Avenger anti-aircraft systems.

The latest package of security assistance includes “important air defense contributions, like missiles for Hawk air defense systems, as well as four US Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday at a White House press briefing.

The Avenger system, which is mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle -- a humvee -- and employs Stingers, will help the Ukrainians defend against cruise missiles, helicopters and drones, Defense Department deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon.

The drawdown of equipment also includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 100 humvees, 400 grenade launchers and more than 20 million rounds of small-arms ammunition.

The package also includes missiles for the HAWK air defense system, which can be paired with launchers provided by Spain. The missiles will be refurbished using security assistance funding.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted his appreciation to President Joe Biden for the latest package, calling it help in “building an air shield to protect civilians.”

Winter Weather

The Avenger air defense system can operate in extreme weather conditions, according to Boeing. Russia’s invasion, which began in February, is heading into Ukraine’s winter. The new US package includes cold-weather protective gear.

The Defense Department isn’t concerned that US stockpiles will be depleted by the commitment of additional Stinger missiles and the Avenger systems, Singh said.

US security assistance to Ukraine has included both drawdowns from Pentagon stockpiles, which can be delivered quickly, and the purchase of new equipment from defense contractors.

On Nov. 4, the US committed $400 million in contracts to boost Ukraine’s defenses, including funding the refurbishment of 45 Soviet-era T-72B tanks by the Czech defense industry.

Biden has cast doubt on the notion that Republicans would follow through on threats to cut aid to Ukraine if they secure a House majority, as they appear to be on track to do after Tuesday’s midterms.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, potentially in line to become speaker, has said Republicans would take a hard look at US aid to Ukraine next year.

“There’s so much at stake. So I would be surprised if Leader McCarthy even has a majority of his Republican colleagues who say they’re not going to fund the legitimate defensive needs of Ukraine,” Biden said at a news conference Wednesday.

--With assistance from Tony Capaccio, Jordan Fabian, Nancy Cook and Jenny Leonard.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.