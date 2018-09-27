(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. beat Lockheed Martin Corp. in a U.S. Air Force contest valued at as much as $9.2 billion to build training jets to hone the flying skills of future aviators, the biggest prize in a September flurry of defense contract awards.

The 351 to 475 training aircraft and 120 ground-based training systems would be produced at Boeing’s St. Louis plant through 2034, the Air Force is planning to announce on Thursday. The service is initially issuing a contract for $813 million, including engineering and manufacturing development.

The T-X Trainer program will replace the Air Force’s half-century-old fleet of T-38 supersonic jets that have helped prepare fighter pilots for combat since John F. Kennedy was president.

Boeing may go on to claim hundreds of overseas orders for planes and spare parts stretching over decades as the Pentagon program spurs other countries to upgrade their trainer fleets. The Teal Group of Fairfax, Virginia, forecasts a global market for 2,441 turbofan-powered trainers valued at $30.3 billion over the next decade, according to a December research report.

The contest pitted an all-new aircraft and flight simulators created by Boeing and Stockholm-based Saab AB against entries based on existing models from a Lockheed-Korean Aerospace Industries partnership and from Rome-based Leonardo SpA, bidding through its DRS subsidiary. Northrop Grumman Corp., Textron Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp. and Raytheon Co. were among the companies that dropped out of the competition.

The trainer award was the second that Boeing received this week in which it beat Lockheed in head-to-head competition.

On Monday, Boeing was awarded a job valued at as much as $2.38 billion for as many as 84 new helicopters to guard intercontinental ballistic missile sites in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

