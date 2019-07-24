Boeing Co. (BA.N) burned US$1.01 billion in cash during the second quarter, a sign of the strain from a protracted grounding of the 737 Max jetliner following two fatal crashes.

Investors are studying the planemaker’s performance on free cash flow compared with last year’s US$4.3 billion gain to gauge how much the company will be hurt if the crisis extends late into the year or beyond. Analysts had anticipated an even greater drain for the first full quarter of operations since commercial Max flights were halted in March: an average US$2.02 billion outflow.

The total bill for Boeing stands at US$8.3 billion, and counting, as the global grounding for its best-selling aircraft extends into a fifth month. The manufacturer continues to churn out 42 single-aisle 737 jets a month to dull the blow to suppliers. Since airlines and lessors can’t take delivery of Max planes with the flying ban in place, payments to Boeing have dropped as the company absorbs the expense of storing about 150 newly built aircraft.

Boeing revealed last week that it would record a US$5.6 billion pretax charge to compensate airlines and lessors, outlining for the first time costs that could linger for years in the form of discounts on future jet orders, spare parts and services. The Chicago-based company also added another US$1.7 billion in extra 737 production cost, bringing the total drag against future profit from disrupted Max output to US$2.7 billion.

“We are still stumbling in the dark a bit with regard to financial performance the next few years but we are adjusting our model for the news,” Seth Seifman, an analyst with JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note to clients July 19.

Boeing fell less than one per cent to US$370 before the start of regular trading in New York. Through Tuesday, Boeing had slid 12 per cent since an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 plunged into a field March 10, prompting regulators to ground the Max globally. That was the biggest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the period.

The accounting charge clipped $8.74 a share from earnings. Boeing swung to a core loss of $5.82 a share, according to a company statement. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.98, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The charge didn’t appear to be fully reflected in expectations.

Sales plunged 35 per cent to US$15.8 billion. Analysts had predicted US$20.4 billion. Inventory, already at a record US$65.4 billion in the first quarter, soared to US$68.5 billion.