(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s space taxi docked with the International Space Station, bringing the spacecraft’s first two passengers to the orbiting laboratory as part of a critical flight test for NASA.

Thursday’s docking is a key moment for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, which suffered numerous delays, technical difficulties and setbacks that pushed this test mission back by seven years.

The docking process itself suffered an initial hiccup when five thrusters used to help the craft maneuver in space failed. But Boeing and NASA were able to troubleshoot and bring four of them back online.

Starliner carried astronauts to space for the first time after launching on Wednesday on top of an Atlas V rocket operated by the United Launch Alliance LLC.

The trip, with NASA veteran fliers Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore aboard, will evaluate whether the vehicle can safely transport people to and from space for NASA. Docking is a key milestone needed to demonstrate during this test.

Boeing was forced to perform two uncrewed test flights of Starliner after its first mission in 2019 failed to reach the ISS as planned.

The company has also dealt with corroded valves, parachute issues, flammable tape and other problems that pushed back the first crewed test flight. A last-minute helium leak delayed this launch date by roughly a month. Those leaks have persisted and continue to be evaluated by NASA.

Williams and Wilmore aim to enter the space station and stay for about a week. During that time, they’ll unload cargo and practice procedures that future astronauts will use when flying to the space station on Starliner for long-term stays.

Once finished, they’ll load back into Starliner for the journey home, another critical test the spacecraft needs to ace for this mission. Starliner is meant to keep the astronauts safe while plunging through Earth’s atmosphere. It will ultimately land in the southwestern US underneath parachutes.

NASA will use the data from this flight to determine if Starliner is ready to regularly transport the agency’s astronauts to and from the ISS for six-month-long stays. If approved, Boeing will share that responsibility with NASA’s other commercial partner, SpaceX, which since 2020 has been taking crews to the space station on its Crew Dragon.

