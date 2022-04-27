(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. filed a certification plan with U.S. authorities for the 787 Dreamliner, a long-awaited step to help restart deliveries of the troubled plane that have been largely halted for more than a year.

The company has completed the required work to address tiny structural flaws in an initial batch of the carbon-fiber jets, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo Wednesday as Boeing reported earnings that fell short of expectations. Test flights have begun, he added without specifying what other tasks remain or when Dreamliner handovers will resume.

The developments mark progress toward another of Calhoun’s predictions: that the Chicago-based planemaker will generate cash on an annual basis this year for the first time since 2018. Boeing is on track to achieve that despite a number of difficulties stretching beyond the 787, including the impact of war, inflation and tougher regulatory scrutiny in the wake of two fatal 737 Max crashes.

Wall Street had predicted messy results for the quarter. Boeing burned through $3.57 billion during the first quarter, worse than analysts had expected. The company also racked up about $1 billion in new accounting charges for its defense division, according to a statement.

“The first quarter presented new challenges for our world, our industry and our business,” Calhoun said in the memo. “Despite the current environment, we continue to make important progress toward our key commitments.”

The aviation titan is also pausing production of its 777X jetliner through 2023, and postponing the initial delivery to 2025 after re-assessing the time required to complete certifying the hulking new twin-engine jet.

The stock slipped 2.3% at 7:38 a.m. before the start of regular trading in New York. Investors had been bracing for a poor quarterly showing, sending Boeing shares to a 52-week low Tuesday after General Electric Co. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. warned of supplier strains and spiking costs for raw materials.

