(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s embattled chief executive officer is set to talk with senators in Washington, DC, this week, according to people familiar with the meetings. The discussions come as the company is facing questions about its quality control and aircraft safety following a mid-air incident earlier this month.

CEO Dave Calhoun will have meetings with the senators on Wednesday and Thursday, said the people, who declined to be named.

Calhoun is scheduled to speak with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, where Boeing is headquartered, the people said.

He’ll also be meeting with Washington Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell, the chair of the Commerce Committee, which oversees aviation matters, they said. Calhoun requested the meeting with Cantwell, one of the people said.

Boeing declined to comment.

The planemaker is working to assure airline customers and the Federal Aviation Administration that its jets are safe after the Jan. 5 accident, which involved a faulty door panel on a 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines. The FAA has grounded the workhorse Max 9 fleet and has opened an investigation into Boeing’s manufacturing operations.

Boeing’s shares have declined 15% since the Max 9 accident occurred, while the S&P 500 Index has gained slightly over that stretch.

At least one of the discussions Calhoun will have in Washington was scheduled weeks ago, one of the people said.

Calhoun’s planned meetings were reported earlier by Reuters.

