(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun is planning to meet with with leaders of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., as regulators and customers search for answers to a string of quality shortfalls surrounding the 737 Max.

Calhoun is planning to visit Spirit’s main campus on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas, where it builds the passenger jet’s fuselages, according to a spokesperson for Spirit. He’ll be part of a town hall with employees, along with Bob Johnson, Spirit’s chairman, and Pat Shanahan, the supplier’s CEO.

In a message to Spirit employees on Tuesday, Shanahan stressed the importance of working “in lock step with Boeing” to improve quality assurance and controls. Spirit performs thousands of individual operations on each 737 fuselage, validated with more than 9,000 inspections, Shanahan said as he outlined a series of steps to bolster quality.

“We will measured, meticulous and disciplined in our efforts going forward, which is the same approach we must take as we perform each and every job,” Shanahan told employees.

Boeing’s senior leadership and its board have been working to address the crisis that engulfed the company after a door plug blew out of a 737 Max 9 jet on Jan. 5, leaving a gaping hole in its fuselage as the plane climbed out of Portland, Oregon. No passengers or crew were injured. The accident has sparked multiple investigations of Boeing and Spirit and shaken confidence in their oversight of manufacturing processes.

Calhoun named retired Admiral Kirkland Donald as a special adviser on Tuesday, asking him to lead a panel of outside experts in assessing the Boeing’s quality oversight, including the work done at suppliers like Spirit.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.