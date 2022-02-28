Feb 28, 2022
Boeing Closes Office in Ukraine, Halts Training Pilots in Russia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has closed its office in Kyiv, Ukraine, and “paused” operations at its Moscow training campus, a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based planemaker said in an email.
- Declines to discuss the status of engineering work at its Moscow design center
- Boeing’s response: “We are adhering to all U.S. and global laws and regulations”
- The closure of the Kyiv office was reported earlier Monday by Dow Jones
- Note, Feb. 24: Jet-Engine Makers Look for Titanium Supplies Outside Russia (2)
