(Bloomberg) -- With less than 10 weeks remaining before the end of the year, Boeing Co. faces a tough race to meet even the low end of its freshly revised aircraft delivery goal.

Speaking on a call with analysts after reporting earnings, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said that October handovers would be in line with September, when Boeing delivered just 15 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has expanded the scope of work to address a supplier defect and needs to re-inspect some of the jets that had already been repaired, West said.

The glitches forced Boeing to cut its annual 737 delivery target to a range of 375 to 400 units. With shipments standing at 286 through the end of September, Boeing will need to hand over almost 40 of its narrowbody jets each month in November and December to reach that goal.

Boeing fell as much as 3.4% after West’s comments, reversing earlier gains of as much as 2.5%.

The 737 is Boeing’s most important generator of cash, the bulk of which the company books at the time of delivery. But Boeing’s efforts to return production of the single-aisle plane to pre-pandemic rates have been thwarted by supplier constraints and quality lapses, frustrating management, customers and investors at a time when post-pandemic travel is creating surging demand for new aircraft.

Mixed Results

In its third-quarter earnings report, Boeing maintained its cash-flow target and said it’s pushing ahead with higher aircraft output, initially giving investors an upbeat outlook. The mood soured when the company confirmed reports of the expanded repair work on the 737, and the slow rate of handovers.

Boeing’s stockpile of undelivered 737 Max rose to about 250 aircraft due to the delivery slump, of which 85 are bound for China. The world’s second-largest aviation market stopped taking delivery of the plane after two fatal crashes with the model several years ago.

Boeing said on Wednesday that 75% of the 737s in storage will need work on the aft pressure bulkhead that controls cabin pressure, where supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recently discovered wrongly shaped hole drillings.

The mixed results underscore Boeing’s stop-and-start comeback from the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun told employees that “it’s on us to perform,” highlighting how the company has struggled to increase production as it grapples with quality lapses at its largest suppliers.

“When we set our recovery plans, we knew issues would come up along the way,” Calhoun said in a memo. “This is a complex long-cycle business and enduring change takes time.”

Increasing Output

Boeing has been working since mid-year to produce the 737 at a steady tempo of 38 jets per month. The company said on Wednesday that it expects to complete the transition by year-end.

The US manufacturer is also moving in on a target of assembling five of the twin-aisle Dreamliners per month by the close of the year. Boeing plans to then double production of the carbon-composite 787 over the next two to three years to keep pace with booming sales.

“While Boeing has walked down elements of its 2023 guidance, it is hanging on by its fingernails to that FCF guide,” said Robert Stallard of Vertical Research Partners, referring to the company’s free cash flow. “Given the various moving parts, we think investors will be focused on whether some of these 2023 issues drag on into next year, and what the implications are for 2024-26 cashflow forecasts.”

Supply Glitches

The biggest US exporter reported its ninth consecutive money-losing quarter, posting an adjusted loss of $3.26 cents a share. That was worse than the $2.95 shortfall expected by analysts, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Through the close of Tuesday’s trading, Boeing’s stock had lost 4.3% this year, compared with a 13% gain at European rival Airbus SE.

The company’s income was dented by the supplier snarls that caused 737 deliveries to plunge by a third from the previous quarter. Losses at the defense subsidiary included a charge of $482 million to kit out the next Air Force One presidential aircraft.

The company burned through $310 million in free cash in the third quarter, while analysts estimated its outflow would be $252 million.

For investors focused on the long-haul, there was an upside to the swing in Boeing’s stock.

“You have to look at it almost as a buying opportunity,” said Tony Bancroft, an analyst and portfolio manager with Gabelli. “As these inventories get worked down, it’s going to have the same effect the other way, getting much more profitable quicker. It’s ballooning the wrong way now.”

