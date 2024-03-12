(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s aircraft deliveries trailed rival Airbus SE’s last month as the US planemaker dealt with the growing fallout from an early-January accident that has since plunged the company into crisis.

Boeing handed over 27 airplanes to customers in February, lagging the 49 notched by Airbus, according to data posted on the US company’s website. Shipments from the US planemaker came in one shy of the same month last year and were in line with the 27 jets it delivered in January.

The showing will likely do little to calm investors as Boeing contends with mounting pressure from US authorities after a fuselage panel blew off a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines in early January. Boeing shares have lost more than a quarter of their value this year, the worst performance by far in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a cap on production of Boeing’s cash-cow 737 Max that will remain in effect until the agency is confident in Boeing’s quality assurances. Those restrictions have rippled out to customers, with Southwest Airlines Co. on Tuesday cutting its 2024 capacity plans because of lower Boeing deliveries, and Alaska Air Group Inc. saying separately that uncertainties around the timing of aircraft deliveries have left its planning in flux.

US prosecutors have convened a grand jury as part of a Justice Department probe of the accident, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. US aviation regulators, meanwhile, continue to closely scrutinize Boeing’s factories as they bolster their oversight of the company’s quality practices in the wake of the mid-air blowout.

Mike Whitaker, FAA’s top official, said Monday that he aims to define milestones with Boeing over the next 30 days, as part of a three-month deadline for the planemaker to show that it has fixed its processes.

Boeing failed 33 of 39 factory audits initiated by the FAA in the wake of the January incident, and its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., failed to perform on 7 of 13 audits, the New York Times reported.

The audit report and airlines’ lowered expectations show “more trouble in Renton,” Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote note to clients, referring to Boeing’s Seattle-area factory that builds the 737 Max.

Boeing shares slid as much as 4.5% following Monday’s 3% decline. The stock fell 4.2% as of 10:21 a.m. in New York, extending its year-to-date decline to about 29%.

February deliveries included 17 737 Max planes - six to airlines in China — according to Boeing. The company also delivered seven 787 Dreamliner twin-aisle jets last month, with three going to Etihad Airways.

The planemaker logged 15 gross orders, including 10 737 Max jets from customers the company didn’t identify.

