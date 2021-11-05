(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. directors agreed to a $237.5 million settlement of claims they turned a blind eye to safety issues related to 737 Max jetliners whose crashes have cost the company more than $20 billion, according to court documents.The settlement, which is being paid by insurers covering Boeing’s directors and executives, will be handed over to the company rather than disgruntled investors who sued over the board’s oversight failures, according to a copy of filing in Delaware Chancery Court provided by the New York state comptroller’s office.The settlement comes after a judge in September leveled scathing criticism of Boeing directors’ handling of two fatal accidents involving the 737 Max, that claimed 346 lives. Chancery Judge Morgan Zurn said directors missed a “red flag” about the 737 Max’s safety issues in the first crash in October 2018.The board didn’t move to gain greater oversight over quality and safety until a second Max plunged into a field in Ethiopia in March 2019, pension funds suing the plane maker alleged in court filings.The case is In Re Boeing Co. Derivative Litigation, 2019-0907, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

