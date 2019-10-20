1h ago
Boeing Directors, Executives Meet Amid Escalating 737 Max Crisis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. directors and senior executives are gathering in San Antonio, Texas, for a regularly scheduled board meeting as controversy swirls around the embattled planemaker and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.
The company’s board and executive council meet face-to-face six times a year in a city where Boeing has an operations center, spokesman Gordon Johndroe said by phone.
San Antonio is home to a sprawling maintenance base where Boeing is storing newly built 737 Max that it can’t deliver because of a global flying ban, enacted in March after the second of two fatal crashes.
Directors will meet tonight and Monday, Johndroe said. Boeing is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings Wednesday.
To contact the reporter on this story: Julie Johnsson in Chicago at jjohnsson@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller, Linus Chua
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.