    51m ago

    Boeing directors sued over missed warning signs on 737 Max 8

    Jef Feeley, Bloomberg News

    Why this investor says Boeing is about to jump in 2020

    Boeing Co. directors were accused of dragging their feet in investigating problems with the company’s 737 Max 8 airliner in a lawsuit seeking to hold the company’s board accountable for the crash deaths of more than 300 passengers.

    A Boeing shareholder contends directors missed repeated red flags about the 737 Max 8’s automated flight-control systems — even before it was installed — and then waited months to launch a probe of the problems after a fatal crash last year, according to the Delaware Chancery Court suit filed Monday.

    The failure of board members to fulfill their legal duties to investors in the 737 Max 8 controversy left Boeing with marred “credibility in the marketplace, a damaged reputation and billions in potential business costs and liability,” according to the suit.