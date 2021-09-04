(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner will likely remain halted until at least late October as the industry regulator rejected the company’s recent inspection proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plane maker has been unable to persuade the Federal Aviation Administration to approve its proposal, after Boeing employees who represent the agency didn’t support the plan, the people told the newspaper.

Boeing’s Dreamliner program was disrupted by the discovery of additional defects in July. The company has halted deliveries since early May while regulators review how it determines where to inspect.

A Boeing spokesman told the Journal that the company was committed to working with full transparency with regulators. An FAA spokeswoman told the paper the agency won’t sign off on Boeing’s inspections “until our safety experts are satisfied.”

