(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. wrapped up a successful Farnborough Airshow with another order for its 737 Max jet and a commitment from Luxembourg’s Cargolux for the 777-8 freighter.

The U.S. manufacturer secured a deal for 25 of the 737 10 narrowbody planes from Qatar Airways alongside the option for 25 more, Stan Deal, Boeing’s commercial airplane chief, told reporters on Thursday.

The company went on to announce the interest from Cargolux, which had been considering a cargo hauler made by rival Airbus SE. That order should be wrapped up in coming weeks and the buyer has yet to decide on the size of the haul, Boeing said.

The deals round off a week in which Boeing emerged as the clear winner over Airbus, although orders were significantly down in the last in-person event held at the town southwest of London in 2018.

