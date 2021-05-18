(Bloomberg) -- House transportation leaders are seeking new records from Boeing Co. and federal regulators on production of 737 Max and 787 aircraft as a result of safety issues that have arisen recently.

Both aircraft have been plagued by problems that include electrical components in the Max and the construction of the carbon-fiber structure on the 787. Representative Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democratic who is chairman of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen, a Washington Democrat who leads the aviation subcommittee, issued a press release on the request Tuesday.

“In light of these new and ongoing issues that point to problems in maintaining quality control and appropriate FAA oversight of production issues, I will thoroughly and deliberatively investigate any issues, such as those affecting the 737 Max and the 787, that may endanger public safety,” DeFazio said in the release.

The request is being made to the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing. It comes after the committee spent more than a year investigating the two fatal accidents involving the Max that killed 346 people and led to its worldwide grounding. Those disasters were linked to a design flaw separate from the issues now under investigation.

