Boeing, FAA Whistle-Blower Safety Issues Raised in Senate Report
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Whistle-blowers at Boeing Co. and others in the aviation industry are raising renewed concerns about safety in the wake of the 737 Max crash investigations, according to a report issued Monday.
Senator Maria Cantwell, the Washington Democrat who is chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, called on U.S. aviation regulators to act on the latest concerns and said she would hold hearings on the allegations.
“Together, these allegations illustrate the importance of a course correction that puts safety first and listens to the voices of line engineers,” Cantwell wrote in a letter Monday to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
