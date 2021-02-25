(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties to U.S. regulators after failing to comply with a 2015 agreement to improve its safety processes.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday announced the penalties in a press release. The company agreed to pay $5.4 million to settle earlier cases brought against the company and another $1.21 million for two more recent cases, the agency said.

“Boeing failed to meet all of its obligations under the settlement agreement, and the FAA is holding Boeing accountable by imposing additional penalties,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a press release. “I have reiterated to Boeing’s leadership time and again that the company must prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, and that the FAA will always put safety first in all its decisions.”

Boeing extended losses and sank to a session low after the FAA’s announcement, falling as much as 6.4% to $214.71. That was the biggest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average amid a broad rout in U.S. stocks.

Among the issues cited by FAA was “undue pressure” placed on Boeing employees who were deputized by the government to sign off on whether design changes met federal regulations. Those employees are supposed to act independently under FAA rules.

Boeing previously paid $12 million in civil penalties as an initial condition of the 2015 agreement.

