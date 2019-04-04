(Bloomberg) -- Hopes that the drawn-out China trade negotiations are entering the home stretch are helping Boeing Co. shares shrug off the latest developments emanating from the Ethiopia crash that, while concerning, may only serve to provide incremental new information.

Ethiopia’s transport minister on Thursday said pilots on the crashed flight had followed proper procedures and still couldn’t bring the 737 Max out of a dive, adding that Boeing needs to review the flight-control system to ensure the plane’s safety. While the stance increases the pressure on Boeing, some say that since the preliminary report did not unearth anything new, it may serve as a positive.

Boeing shares rose as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday in New York, while the S&P 500 Index was trading nearly flat. The gains lead the S&P’s 500 Aerospace & Defense Index, which was among the worst performing sub-sectors in Wednesday’s session. The plane maker has now recouped about half of the losses it incurred in the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10.

The report “indicated that the pilots followed the appropriate actions but could not regain control of the plane,” Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said in an email interview. “The automation of the flight control system has been the focus and the report maintained that view, which is likely contributing to the positive performance of shares this morning since Boeing has already been working on the software upgrade.”

Windau has a hold rating on Boeing shares, reflecting some caution as it is still unknown when the Max will be approved for flight, and that results could be pressured due to expenses related to the additional engineering work or delays in new 737 Max deliveries.

The stock also suffered in the second half of 2018 amid concerns about the impact from tariff negotiations with China, and often acted as a proxy for investors trying to trade on the uncertainties. With U.S. President Donald Trump set to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday amid speculation that the negotiations are entering the final stages, Boeing shares are possibly getting an added boost.

