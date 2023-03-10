(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. can resume delivering 787 Dreamliner planes as soon as next week after resolving an issue that led federal regulators to issue a halt last month.

The planemaker has addressed concerns related to the 787’s forward pressure bulkhead, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement Friday. The agency will begin issuing certificates assuring that the widebody aircraft meet federal safety standards next week, it said.

Boeing has said that the problem stemmed from an analysis error by a supplier. In a statement Friday, the company said a review revealed that the plane met all requirements and no changes in the existing fleet or in manufacturing was needed.

“We are working with our customers on delivery timing,” the company said.

Its shares rose 1.2% at 2:47 p.m. in New York. Reuters earlier reported the FAA decision.

