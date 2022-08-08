(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is poised to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as soon as Aug. 10, almost two years after they were disrupted by manufacturing flaws.

The first is set to go to American Airlines Group Inc. now that US regulators have cleared the Arlington, Virginia-based planemaker to restart deliveries. The carrier plans to take the Dreamliner, its 47th, from Boeing’s factory in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will soon add the widebody to its fleet, a spokeswoman said Monday by email.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement that Boeing “has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards.” FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen visited Boeing’s 787 plant last week to meet with safety inspectors and company officials.

Boeing shares climbed as much as 3.7% in New York following the announcement, before paring the gain. The stock has fallen 18% this year.

The carbon-fiber jetliner has been the subject of scrutiny since issues were discovered, including flaws in how its fuselage sections were joined. While deliveries were largely paused in late 2020 -- and none have gone to customers in more than a year -- the concerns weren’t viewed as a safety hazard and airlines were allowed to continue operating their existing 787s.

“We continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries,” Boeing said Monday in a separate statement.

Resuming deliveries will help Boeing start to turn the corner on years of operational lapses that have frustrated customers, suppliers and investors. The company will start to unlock nearly $10 billion in cash tied up in the 120 already-built Dreamliners stashed around its factories and in desert storage, according to Rob Spingarn, an analyst with Melius Research.

American last took a Dreamliner in April 2021.

