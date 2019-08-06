(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is holding workshops with Chinese airlines about the grounded 737 Max plane as it tries to bring the troubled jet back to operation.

Boeing invited pilots and engineers from China Southern Airlines Co. to a gathering in Guangzhou on Monday, according to an emailed statement from Boeing. More such workshops will be held with Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., Xiamen Airlines Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co. in their respective hubs this week.

The gatherings are among the latest steps Boeing is taking to bring the plane back, though the exact timing remains unclear. Boeing is redesigning the plane’s flight-control system and is still aiming to present a final software package to regulators by September, though the timeline could slip, a person familiar with the plans has said.

China Southern and Air China are among Chinese carriers seeking compensation from the U.S. manufacturer for order delays and losses caused by the grounding of the 737 Max in the wake of two deadly crashes. A total of 96 of the Chinese carriers’ 737 Max jets have been suspended, and the airlines were planning to introduce a further 130 of the planes this year, secretary general of the China Air Transport Association said in May.

