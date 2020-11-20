(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s aviation safety regulator is preparing to take a major step toward approving the return of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Publication of a so-called proposed airworthiness directive by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency would trigger a 28-day public consultation, putting the Max on track for final clearance by year-end or in early 2021.

EU approval would mark a key milestone in Boeing’s effort to return the Max to service outside the U.S., after the Federal Aviation Administration granted final clearance for the jet’s return this week. The green light from EASA, which sought additional safety measures beyond what the FAA required, would allow Boeing to begin delivering already-built planes again in a region with major customers including Ryanair Holdings Plc. It could also lead to other approvals, as regulators in other territories have said they’ll follow EASA’s lead.

EASA filed procedural documents on Friday that are a prerequisite to the proposed AD’s publication. The agency has said it expects to publish the proposed AD by the end of this month.

EASA chief Patrick Ky signaled in October that he was satisfied with the changes Boeing made to the plane after two crashes within five months killed 346 people, leading to the global grounding of the 737 Max fleet in March 2019.

