(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has promoted supply-chain chief Elizabeth Lund to oversee production of its commercial jetliner programs, including efforts to bolster manufacturing quality and resolve production lapses that have halted 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

She succeeds Mark Jenks as senior vice-president and general manager of airplane programs. The move is effective immediately, Stan Deal, chief executive officer of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, said in a memo to employees Thursday that was viewed by Bloomberg News.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for Boeing, which is working to restore its reputation for engineering prowess and quality workmanship after two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jetliner that prompted a 20-month global grounding.

As the Chicago-based company speeds up the manufacturing pace of the best-selling single-aisle jet, it has uncovered a series of tiny structural gaps with another marquee airliner, the 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries have been halted as Boeing and U.S. regulators grapple with the so-called “noncomformities.” American Airlines on Thursday said the disruptions would force it to curtail some international flying next summer.

Read more: American Air trims overseas schedule, citing 787 delays

Lund, an engineer by training, had previously led operations at the company’s Everett factory north of Seattle before taking responsibility for the planemaker’s internal and external supply chains in 2019.

Jenks, who is retiring, will stay on through early 2022 to help with the transition, Deal wrote. He cited Lund’s “deep experience” from previous stints as senior leader of the 777, 777X, 747 and 767 programs as well as overseeing product development.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.