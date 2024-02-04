(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. needs to carry out additional work on about 50 undelivered 737 jets after rivet holes were drilled incorrectly, the latest quality-control headache for the US manufacturer on its flagship aircraft.

A worker at one of Boeing’s suppliers flagged that two holes in the plane’s fuselage may not exactly meet specifications, Stan Deal, chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a note to staff. The extra time required for inspections and any repair work could delay near-term plane deliveries, Deal said in his memo, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

“This is the only course of action given our commitment to deliver perfect airplanes every time,” Deal said in his note, which was entitled: “Taking time to get it right.”

Deal didn’t name the supplier, but a spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which builds most of the 737 Max’s fuselage, said it’s aware of the issue and will conduct repairs.

The defect follows a string of manufacturing lapses at Boeing, including a near-catastrophic panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max last month. The Federal Aviation Administration has stepped up scrutiny of Boeing’s manufacturing and supplier systems and has capped 737 production until quality improves.

In his note, Deal said the rivet hole problem “is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely.”

Still, he said many employees have expressed frustration at how unfinished work, either by suppliers or within Boeing’s factories, can ripple through aircraft production lines. To address this, Boeing has recently told a major supplier to hold shipments until all work has been properly completed, he said.

“While this delay in shipment will affect our production schedule, it will improve overall quality and stability,” Deal said.

