(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. added nearly 15,000 employees in 2022 and plans to hire another 10,000 workers this year, reversing the steep headcount reductions it made earlier this decade to preserve cash while the Covid-19 pandemic and 737 Max grounding flattened jet sales.

Total headcount grew 10% to 156,354 last year, about 5,000 jobs below pre-Covid levels

Hiring is focused on engineering and manufacturing, Boeing said in a statement May pare some jobs as it simplifies its corporate structure

Washington state staffing grew by 8% YoY to 60,244 as of Dec. 31 Increased hiring 17% to 6,465 in South Carolina, where 787 Dreamliner is manufactured

