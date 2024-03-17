(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd. has pushed back plans to receive new aircraft due to Boeing Co. production problems, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Virgin delayed its aircraft delivery timetable due to issues faced by the global aviation manufacturer, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information. The airline told staff on Friday that 31 of Boeing’s Max aircraft it has on order won’t arrive on schedule, the report said.

Virgin’s delivery schedule for some of the Boeing aircraft expected to begin next year has now been delayed to 2026, according to the report.

Bain Capital last year pushed back a Virgin initial public offering to as soon as 2024 after the US buyout firm put off a plan to list the carrier in 2023, according to people familiar with the matter.

