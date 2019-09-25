(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. reached the first settlements of lawsuits filed by families of Lion Air passengers who died when the 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia late last year.

Eleven of 17 passengers represented by the Wisner Law Firm in Chicago have settled claims, partner Alexandra M. Wisner said in an interview. She declined to say how much Boeing agreed to pay. Reuters earlier reported each family will get at least $1.2 million.

A Boeing representative didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on the settlements.

The Lion Air flight crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing faces similar claims by other families of Lion Air victims as well as those on an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed in March, killing 157 people. The company has since grounded its 737 Max indefinitely and is working to fix a software issue it says may have led to the crashes.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gerald Porter Jr. in New York at gporter30@bloomberg.net;Heather Smith in New York at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.