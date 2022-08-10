(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s shares climbed after American Airlines Group Inc. took delivery of the first 787 Dreamliner since US regulators approved the planemaker’s plan to address tiny structural flaws in its carbon-fiber jetliner.

American signed the paperwork for the Dreamliner Wednesday morning, marking the resumption of handovers of the jets, an important source of cash for Boeing. The carrier, which had voiced its frustrations over the extended halt, reaffirmed its plans to take delivery of nine of the long-range aircraft this year in an Instagram post by Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom.

Deliveries of Boeing’s marquee widebody were disrupted when the issues first came to light about two years ago, and were halted by the Federal Aviation Administration in mid-2021 as more of the tiny gaps were discovered by Boeing engineers.

Boeing plans to gradually ramp up work on its 787 final assembly line in North Charleston, South Carolina, as it clears a logjam of around 120 already-built Dreamliners parked around its factories and in desert storage lots. However, FAA inspectors rather than the company’s own employees will be conducting final reviews of each plane before delivery.

Boeing’s shares rose 3.3% at 10:56 a.m. in New York, while American advanced 4.5%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.