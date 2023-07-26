(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. generated $2.58 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter, far exceeding expectations as a flurry of jet deliveries and customer deposits helped overcome the financial strain from supplier glitches.

Analysts had expected the manufacturer to burn through almost $74 million in cash after it grappled with output disruptions to its workhorse 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Boeing rose about 3.6% in early morning trading as it also beat on revenue and earnings.

In a sign its aircraft production is stabilizing after years of turmoil, Boeing said it is starting to raise output of its 737 jetliners to a 38-jet monthly rate. That’s a 23% jump from the previous manufacturing pace, which had been in place for about a year as the US planemaker worked to get its factories and suppliers in sync.

Still, Boeing notched its eighth straight money-losing quarter. The adjusted loss stood at 82 cents a share, according to a statement Wednesday, compared with an 84-cent loss anticipated by analysts.

“This is a complex business and we expect challenges to come up. When they do, we are transparent, we take action and we move forward, one airplane at a time,” Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s chief executive officer, said in a message to employees. “While it can be difficult in the moment, this is what progress looks like.”

The planemaker has mapped out a series of production increases that would return its factories to near pre-Covid levels by mid-decade, reiterating a target of reaching 50 737 deliveries per month in 2025 or 2026. The steps are crucial if Boeing is to reach Calhoun’s goal of generating $10 billion in free cash in that timeframe.

Last month, workers at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. went on strike for a few days. Spirit makes most of the fuselage of Boeing’s all-important 737 model. Boeing and rival Airbus SE have both cautioned that supply constraints continue to hurt output and might remain a headache for years.

Boeing unveiled its earnings ahead of Airbus, which comes out with its numbers later on Wednesday. Before the report, the US planemaker’s shares had gained 12% so far, outpacing the 6.9% increase for the 30-member Dow Jones Industrial Average. Airbus, based in Toulouse in France, is up about 18%.

Defense Losses

Boeing’s defense and space division posted another quarterly loss as it struggles with worker turnover, parts shortages and inflation, particularly on fixed-price contracts that it won last decade with bids that were near break-even.

The company took a $257 million accounting charge after indefinitely delaying the first crewed flight of its Starliner spaceship, bringing its total overruns for the years-late capsule to more than $1.3 billion. The performance of the defense division was also crimped by new charges for a T-7 training jet and MQ-25 aerial refueler.

Investors will wait patiently for Boeing to turn around its defense business as long as the performance of its mainstay commercial airplanes division continues to improve, George Ferguson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said before the results were released.

“The upside for commercial is a lot more than the upside for BDS,” Ferguson said, referring to the defense and space unit by its acronym.

Trimming Debt

Airbus and Boeing have been struggling to return their factories to pre-Covid production rates as they grapple with inexperienced workers and shortages of micro-electronics, seats and other parts. Even so, demand is booming for new, fuel-efficient jetliners and the planemakers are enjoying their largest sales boom in years.

Boeing’s holdings of cash and marketable securities fell by $1 billion during the quarter to $13.8 billion as the company paid down maturing debt. Total debt stands at $52.3 billion, down from $55.4 billion in March.

The company remains on track to generate between $3 billion and $5 billion in cash this year. Boeing also affirmed its previous target of delivering between 400 and 450 of its narrowbody 737 jets and 70 to 80 of its widebody Dreamliners.

Boeing delivered 136 jets during the second quarter — 21% more than analysts projected — while inspecting and repairing 737s and 787s for defective supplier parts and contending with the strike at Spirit, its largest supplier.

“We have more work ahead to improve performance, but our progress is clear and we’re confident in our path forward,” Calhoun said.

