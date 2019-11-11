{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    33m ago

    Boeing rises on potential for Max shipments to resume next month

    Julie Johnsson, Bloomberg News

    Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. AP

    In this April 26, 2019, file photo a worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. jumped after the company said it may be able to resume deliveries of the grounded 737 Max as soon as next month, depending on the successful completion of a series of milestones with U.S. regulators.

    Government certification of a redesign of the Max’s flight-control software is expected by mid-December, Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said in an email. That would potentially enable the planemaker to begin shipping the jets, which it has stashed across the Pacific Northwest and Texas during a global grounding that began in March after two fatal crashes.

    The Max won’t be cleared to resume commercial flights until regulators sign off on updated training material for pilots. Boeing expects to gain the approval for the training requirements in January, Johndroe said.

    The shares reversed losses after the statement was issued, rising 3.9 per cent to US$364.70 at 12:20 p.m. in New York. The gain was the second-largest on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

