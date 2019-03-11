{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    4h ago

    Boeing roils industrials as US$21B ETF trading volume soars

    Reade Pickert and Carolina Wilson, Bloomberg News

    Boeing 737

    Boeing 737 , Bloomberg News

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Boeing Co. shares are in free fall after this weekend’s deadly air crash, and trading in exchange-traded funds exposed to the manufacturing giant has gone through the roof.

    The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust, traded as DIA, saw more than four times its average pre-session volume as its Boeing exposure spooked investors. Over 265,000 shares of the US$21.1 billion fund traded before 9:30 a.m. in New York, the most since Jan. 30. The fund tracks the gauge of U.S. blue-chip stocks, of which Boeing is the heaviest weighting with 11 per cent.

    About 83,000 shares of the US$10.4 billion Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund, ticker XLI, exchanged hands before stock markets opened in New York Monday. That’s more than nine times the average pre-session volume over the past year, and the most since Dec. 24.

    Boeing sank as much as 13 per cent Monday, and is set for the biggest slide since January 2016 as the company deals with the fallout of a crash Sunday involving one of its 737 Max jetliners. The disaster -- the second involving this model -- has prompted some airlines to ground the best-selling plane. The model generates almost one-third of the manufacturer’s operating profit.

     