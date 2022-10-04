Boeing’s 737 Max 10 Approval Will Likely Be Delayed Until Next Summer

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. doesn’t expect its 737 Max 10 model to be ready for certification until next summer at the soonest, US aviation regulators told a key lawmaker.

The planemaker’s latest plan was relayed in a letter Monday from Federal Aviation Administration acting Administrator Billy Nolen to Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican. The comments provided the latest indication that the plane won’t meet a crucial deadline to finalize its approvals by the end of 2022.

Congress in 2020 had required that newly built airliners have more modern safety alerting systems in the wake of the twin fatal crashes on a similar plane, the Max 8, after assurances from Boeing it would complete work by then on its other 737 variants. But both the Max 7 and Max 10 models of the jet are in danger of missing the year-end deadline, Nolen said. The jets face costly redesigns unless Congress acts to change the law.

“I support my team taking the time they need to fully understand the human factors assumptions” on the planes, Nolen said in the letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The letter was earlier reported by Reuters.

