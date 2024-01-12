(Bloomberg) -- The grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 aircraft and a resulting federal investigation into the planemaker threaten to further delay the debuts of two other versions of the fast-selling jet.

Airline customers for the smaller Max 7 and stretched Max 10 variants have been waiting years for US regulators to certify those models to begin flying. The timing has been thrown into greater uncertainty after the Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to increase oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing operations and audit the Max 9 production line following last week’s blowout of a panel on a 737 jet.

“The expectation is that until the Max 9 issue is resolved, the certification on the Max 7 and Max 10 gets delayed,” said Savanthi Syth, a Raymond James analyst. That could be held up even longer, she said, if regulators decide design changes must be made in planes with optional door plugs, which were involved in the recent accident.

The timeline is critical for carriers that have ordered the planes, such as Southwest Airlines Co., which is awaiting about 300 Max 7s. The carrier already has put off some planned retirements of aging aircraft or subbed in new Max 8s because of ongoing delays in FAA certification.

“We need the Max 7,” Southwest Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan told Bloomberg last month. The company didn’t immediately comment Friday.

Delta Air Lines Inc. has ordered 100 Max 10s, the largest variant of the plane. In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian wouldn’t speculate on the impact from the Max 9 situation, saying, “Now is not the time to be talking about the Max 10.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told Reuters Friday that the Max 7 certification process was separate from the Max 9 review.

Even if the FAA wraps its investigation soon, a series of recent quality-related incidents with Boeing raises questions about the certification process, said George Ferguson, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

“This problem with the Max 9 will consume some of the resources that should be working on certification,” he said. “Now that the FAA is looking into the Max manufacturing process, I don’t see how it can’t push back certification.”

