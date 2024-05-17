(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s first crewed spaceflight using its Starliner craft has been delayed for a third time this month due to repairs on a helium leak on the vehicle.

Boeing and NASA now plan to launch from Florida no earlier than 3:09 p.m. local time on May 25, instead of May 21, the US space agency said on Friday in a post on its website.

The announcement is the latest in a long series of delays and setbacks for the program. Flight engineers first spotted the helium leak during preparations for a launch attempt originally scheduled for May 6.

The delay allows teams to further assess a small helium leak, NASA said. Pressure testing showed the leak was “stable” and would “not pose a risk at that level during the flight,” the agency said. NASA will take the next few days to review data and procedures and make a final determination before moving forward with the launch, it said.

The flight to the International Space Station will mark the first time people fly to space on the vehicle. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA’s other contractor under its so-called commercial crew program, has successfully flown astronauts to and from the ISS several times since 2020.

