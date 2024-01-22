(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Boeing Co.’s Seattle-area factory workers postponed new contract talks at the company’s request as the planemaker focuses on getting its grounded 737 Max 9 jets back in the air.

Formal negotiations were due to begin in a few weeks but now won’t start until early March, the union said in a brief statement on its website. District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers is Boeing’s largest union, representing around 31,000 workers. Its contract expires in September.

Labor talks have taken a back seat, for now, to a new crisis involving the 737 Max. Boeing and the union are parties to a National Transportation Safety Board investigation of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which made an emergency landing after a door plug blew out shortly after it took off on Jan. 5. The Federal Aviation Administration is also taking a closer look at Boeing’s final assembly lines and supplier base following a spate of quality lapses involving Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., a supplier that builds most of the 737 frame for Boeing.

“While we focus on the 737-9 and the actions we’re taking on quality, we look forward to bargaining in good faith later this year,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

