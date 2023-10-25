(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s deal to convert its final two 747 jumbo jets into the new Air Force One fleet for US presidents was hailed as a win for the planemaker after protracted negotiations led by then-President Donald Trump. It’s now proving to be a money pit, with losses of over $2 billion amid lengthy delays.

The planemaker absorbed $482 million in new losses on the $4.3 billion fixed-price contract during the third quarter, contributing to the defense unit’s worse-than-expected results. The division lost $924 million in the quarter, about double the total that analysts had expected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company blamed the latest costs on the so-called VC-25B on higher estimated manufacturing expenses “related to engineering changes and labor instability, as well as resolution of supplier negotiations,” in an earnings release Wednesday. Boeing’s commercial division is struggling as well, after a supplier glitch forced the biggest US exporter to lowered its target for 737 Max deliveries.

In all, Boeing has accumulated $2.4 billion in charges on the 747 conversions, by Agency Partners’ estimation, as it’s dealt with a supplier bankruptcy, Covid disruptions and shortages of workers with security clearances.

Outfitting 747s with missile-defense systems, nuclear-hardened communications and bespoke living quarters and the like is never easy. Boeing’s task was complicated by Trump’s insistence on retrofitting jumbos that were built but never delivered to a defunct Russian airline, rather than installing the hardware on the final assembly line.

The cost overruns prompted Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s chief executive officer, to declare in 2021 that the company shouldn’t have accepted Trump’s lowball pricing. “Air Force One, I’m just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation,” he said at the time.

For now, the company is working through the issues and focusing on building “two exceptional airplanes,” Calhoun said Wednesday.

