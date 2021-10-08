(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s plan for a 147-satellite system to deliver broadband in the U.S. advanced to a vote at the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Thursday asked the agency’s other three commissioners to vote on Boeing’s request, according to a document posted online by the agency.

Such a request can presage approval because FCC chairs typically advance vote requests that they favor. The FCC didn’t immediately supply a comment.

A Boeing spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Boeing in its 2017 application for the constellation said it wants to provide fast internet service from orbit to customers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.