Boeing Says Green Improvements Are Key to Next Commercial Jet

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying how to incorporate sustainability improvements into aircraft design, production, maintenance and recycling in preparation for its next commercial airliner, said Mike Sinnett, vice president of product development for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“For whatever the next airplane is, we recognize that sustainability is going to be a prime factor, potentially a competitive advantage, certainly a requirement of entry into the market,” Sinnett told reporters at a company event in Seattle

Boeing exploring hydrogen, electric, hybrid-electric propulsion technologies; those are “longer-term plays,” he said

Sustainable aviation fuels are essential to reducing carbon emissions over next decade: Sinnett

Boeing leaders willing “to invest what it takes” to improve sustainability

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.