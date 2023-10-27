(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. said it is assessing a threat by a cyber gang with Russian ties that claimed it would start releasing “sensitive data” if the aerospace and defense giant doesn’t pay a ransom demand by Nov. 2.

In a post on its dark web page, the group Lockbit posted a countdown clock for Boeing and claimed it held a “tremendous amount” of sensitive material that it was prepared to publish once the deadline passed.

“We are assessing this claim,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

Lockbit is among the most notorious hacking gangs, often deploying ransomware to lock up victim’s files and then demanding a payment to unlock them. More recently, many hacking gangs have simply been stealing documents and demanding payment to not release them publicly.

