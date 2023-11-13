(Bloomberg) -- The 2023 Dubai Air Show kicked off on Monday with high expectations of large deals, continuing the prevailing theme of this year that’s seen airlines commit to huge orders.

Local champion Emirates is widely seen as making a major purchase, followed by Turkish Airlines, which is in the market for hundreds of aircraft, according to people familiar with the discussions. The show’s main action plays out on Monday and Tuesday at the Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, halfway between Dubai city and Abu Dhabi.

Participants in the event will also be looking out for any signs that the political tensions in the region following the attack on Israel by Hamas in October and the following counter-offensive in Gaza will affect deal appetite. Military kit on display has traditionally been a major element of the Dubai Air Show, and weapons manufacturers will be seeking to find buyers at the event.

Boeing Strikes First (12:05 p.m.)

Boeing took an early lead on Monday, securing a deal to supply as many as 90 737 Max narrowbody aircraft to Turkey’s SunExpress. The commitment, consisting of 45 firm orders, options for five more planes and rights to an added 40 Max jets, would potentially double the carrier’s fleet. SunExpress, co-owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Turkish Airlines, is focused on leisure trips to the Aegean and nearby sunspots.

China Talks (11:45 a.m.)

Boeing commercial chief Stan Deal, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview, said he was optimistic about talks between presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the US scheduled to take place in San Francisco this week. Bloomberg News reported earlier that China is considering lifting a freeze on jet purchases from the US planemaker Boeing as a signal of recent thaw between the two nations.

