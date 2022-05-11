(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. shares jumped on assurances from Chief Financial Officer Brian West that the company is finally nearing an end to delivery delays of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft that have sapped the planemaker’s cash.

“We’re on the verge of turning the corner,” West told a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday.

Boeing pared a gain of as much as 4.5% to trade up 2.7% to $136.50 as of 11:05 a.m. in New York. The stock is down about 33% so far this year.

West was optimistic the company could one day return to being a prodigious cash-generator, after burning through more than $30 billion since 2019. But formidable challenges remain -- from Covid-related lockdowns in China to parts shortages that have hamstrung Boeing’s 737 Max production. He blamed a dip in April deliveries of the cash-cow Max on a lack of “wiring connectors.”

