(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s first crewed spaceflight using its Starliner craft has been delayed again to give the company more time to fix a small helium leak on the vehicle.

Boeing and NASA plan to launch no earlier than May 21, according to a post on the company’s website on Tuesday, after previously targeting as early as this Friday.

The flight to the International Space Station will mark the first time people fly to space on the vehicle. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA’s other contractor under its so-called commercial crew program, has successfully flown astronauts to and from the ISS several times since 2020.

Flight engineers first spotted the helium leak during a launch planned for Monday, May 6. That attempt was ultimately stopped after the United Launch Alliance, which operates the Atlas V rocket launching Starliner into space, noticed odd behavior with a valve. ULA replaced the valve on May 11, Boeing said on Tuesday.

“NASA and Boeing are developing spacecraft testing and operational solutions to address the issue,” Boeing said.

