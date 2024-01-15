(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. said it will increase inspections of aircraft under production and open its factories to airline customers as it seeks to improve quality control in the wake of the near-disaster on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

The US planemaker has sent a team to work with its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., and will review and inspect mid-exit door plugs before the fuselage section can be shipped to Boeing, commercial aircraft chief Stan Deal said in a letter to employees.

Boeing will also bring in an outside party to review its quality controls and suggest improvements, he said, adding another layer of scrutiny to its manufacturing process.

“Everything we do must conform to the requirements in our quality management system. Anything less is unacceptable,” Deal said. “Let each one of us take personal accountability and recommit ourselves to this important work.”

The moves are meant to improve manufacturing and bolster customer confidence following the blowout of a door panel on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Jan. 5, which tore a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft midflight. The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded the 737 Max 9 variant as it probes the accident.

