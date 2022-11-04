(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. unit Jeppesen has been hit by a cyberattack that’s affecting access to its flight planning software, which is used by airlines globally.

“Our subsidiary, Jeppesen, experienced a cyber incident affecting certain flight planning products and services,” Boeing spokesman Yukui Wang said in an email Friday. “There has been some flight planning disruption, but at this time we have no reason to believe that this incident poses a threat to aircraft or flight safety.”

A red banner at the top of Jeppesen’s website said the company was experiencing technical issues with some of its products, services and communication channels. Clients can get in contact by email for support, but phone services aren’t available, it said.

Receipt and processing of so-called notice to air missions, which inform pilots and airlines about potential hazards during flights, have also been affected, Jeppesen said.

“We are in communication with customers and regulatory authorities, and working to restore full service as soon as possible,” Boeing’s Wang said.

Steve Giordano, managing director of Delaware-based Nomadic Aviation Group, tweeted a picture of a notice from Jeppesen on the products rendered unavailable due to a “system outage.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.