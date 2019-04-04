(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co., Ethiopian Airlines and aircraft-part maker Rosemont Aerospace Inc. were sued in the U.S. in connection with the crash last month of a 737 Max plane.

The suit filed Thursday in Chicago federal court on behalf of an American citizen who was on the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight March 10 joins a growing pile of complaints against Boeing, as well as a criminal investigation, following two crashes of 737 Max planes in five months that have killed 346 people.

